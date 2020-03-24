The coronavirus pandemic has ripped through the sporting calendar, forcing postponements and cancellations at the elite level all the way down to grassroots.

Boris Johnson outlined on Monday evening that “one form of exercise” was permitted each day – “alone or with members of your household”. The Prime Minister added that “even when doing these activities, you should be minimising time spent outside of the home and ensuring you are two metres apart from anyone outside of your household”.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what you can still do to keep active, while abiding by the latest guidelines.

Running

🎥If you are well, have no symptoms and follow social distancing guidelines, running outside is still OK. 🏃‍♀️Marathon coach, @MYelling, has some key things to remember about running outside at the moment. Current Government advice: https://t.co/LDlVg7IIcE #LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/7AtMei876e — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) March 19, 2020

Parkruns and all organised races have been called off for the foreseeable, but you can get out there and run by yourself. No equipment needed, can be done pretty much anywhere and good for getting fresh air – just practice social distancing.

Cycling

Cyclists have been out and about across the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Similar to running, cycling is another great way of remaining in shape and is something which can be done alone.

Walking

Going out for a walk, alone or with a member of your household, is permitted (Steve Parsons/PA)

For those not looking to get their hearts pumping too much but wanting to keep active, walking is the perfect solution. Again, just keep your distance from others.

Home ‘workouts’

For those who don’t have gym equipment at home, there are plenty of ways to improvise. Tricep dips using the arm of the sofa, running up and down stairs, using tins or bottles of squash as weights… plus exercise DVDs and organised group workouts on social media.