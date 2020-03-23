Darts player Keegan Brown has put his day job on the backburner as the NHS employee takes on extra shifts to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

The 27-year-old, ranked the 30th best player in the world, has swapped the oche for a hospital in the Isle of Wight in a bid to ease the strain on the NHS during the pandemic.

“I work in the blood-science lab as an assistant. But I have taken on extra hours to help support the service,” Brown told The Sun.

Thank you for all the kindness, just doing my job like all my #NHS colleagues across the country. Never been prouder to be part of this family #wearethenhs ❤️ https://t.co/VECjorox6r — Keegan Brown (@keegz180) March 21, 2020

“I’m still trying to make time to practise — but feel like I am needed more at work for now.

“Currently I’m still working in the lab but my daily tasks are more varied due to the situation of Covid-19 and with us unfortunately being the only hospital on the island.

“Everyone is very determined and committed to play their part now. And I could not be prouder to be part of such a team.

“In some ways, yes, it’s much busier but in other areas it’s as normal. I’m not doing longer hours as such, just more days. This may change as circumstances change.”