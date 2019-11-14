Wales will head to Azerbaijan without goalkeeper Danny Ward and midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The Welsh Football Association said on Thursday that Leicester keeper Ward would miss the trip due to personal reasons, while Derby’s Lawrence is ill.

Wales head to Baku for their Euro 2020 Group E qualifier with eight points from their six matches so far.

Ward is a regular understudy to number one Wayne Hennessey, though Lawrence – a winner of 20 caps – may have started.

Wales face Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.