Liverpool fan Sean Cox is to return to Anfield on Sunday for the first time since sustaining serious injury in an attack by Roma supporters outside the ground in April 2018.

Cox, whose family will be hosted by the club for the top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City, recently moved to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme, focused on developing his speech and movement, after 18 months of treatment in Ireland.

In April this year a Liverpool legends charity match in Dublin raised £640,000 for Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sean and his family back to Anfield,” chief executive Peter Moore said.

“I am sure it will be an emotional return for the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

“The way that our fans have supported Sean and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday.”