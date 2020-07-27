Here are some of the key quotes from Amber Heard and witnesses for News Group Newspapers (NGN) in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against the publisher.

“I had very little decision-making power in that relationship” – Amber Heard on her relationship with Johnny Depp.

“I have never changed my story and I haven’t made anything up, I haven’t needed to” – Amber Heard when asked if she kept changing her story in relation to allegations of abuse.

“Of course not, that is absolutely disgusting” – Amber Heard in response to a barrister’s suggestion that she left faeces in the bed in the “defecation incident”.

“I did strike Johnny that day in defence of my sister. He was about to push her down the stairs and, the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind” – Amber Heard on defending her sister, Whitney Henriquez, during an alleged violent incident in March 2015.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp outside court (PA)

“He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades” – Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of throwing bottles during an alleged incident in Australia in 2015, which he denies.

“The first time he hit me, I didn’t even know he was serious, I was laughing, I thought he was joking… I just didn’t know” – Amber Heard on the first time she claims Johnny Depp hit her, which he denies.

“I decided when I was 19 to abstain from all spirits and other forms of alcohol including beer, with the exception of red wine… I felt I had a genetic predisposition and I didn’t want to fall into that trap” – Amber Heard on why she decided to stop drinking most alcoholic drinks.

“I was so in love with Johnny at that time. We had had a wonderful year together where he was sober and clean and that is how I got to know him. And Johnny, when he was like that, (is) generous, loving, he is a remarkable man when he is like that. I loved him and I didn’t want to lose that… the other side of him was a monster, but I always held out hope that he would get clean and sober” – Amber Heard, describing Johnny Depp.

“I’m her sister, I’m always in her life and yes, she is one of my best friends” – Whitney Henriquez, talking about her sister, Amber Heard.

“I’m not afraid of my sister” – Whitney Henriquez, when asked if she was “frightened” of Amber Heard.

“It was a very passionate relationship in both directions, both extraordinarily loving, but then they would have these screaming matches” – Amber Heard’s acting coach, Kristina Sexton, on Ms Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship.