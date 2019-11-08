Two 15-year-olds and a woman who sent a final text message to her family have been named as some of the people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex.

Police have released the names of all 39 people who were found dead in the refrigerated lorry in Grays last month.

Among them are two 15-year-old boys, Dinh Dinh Binh from Hai Phong and Nguyen Huy Hung from Ha Tinh, as well as 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My who sent a final text message home saying she could not breathe.

The 26-year-old woman, from Ha Tinh, had not been in contact with her family since sending the message on October 22 – the day before the lorry was found by police – saying she could not breathe.

Relatives of Ms Tra My told the BBC they have not been able to contact her since.

“I am really, really sorry, Mum and Dad, my trip to a foreign land has failed,” she wrote.

“I am dying, I can’t breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad. I am sorry, Mother.”

Ms Tra My and 15-year-old Nguyen Huy Hung are among 10 people who were from the Vietnamese province of Ha Tinh.

The others include: Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20, Nguyen Huy Phong, 35, Vo Nhan Du, 19, Tran Manh Hung, 37, Tran Khanh Tho, 18, Vo Van Linh, 25, Nguyen Van Nhan, 33 and Bui Phan Thang, 37.

There were 20 people from the Nghe An region including six women; Tran Thi Tho, 21, Bui Thi Nhung, 19, Tran Thi Ngoc, 19, Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28 and Nguyen Thi Van, 35.

The remaining 14 were men: Vo Ngoc Nam, 28, Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26, Le Van Ha, 30, Nguyen Van Hung, 33, Hoang Van Tiep, 18, Cao Tien Dung, 37, Cao Huy Thanh, 33, Nguyen Minh Quang, 20, Hoang Van Hoi, 24, Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25, Dang Huu Tuyen, 22, Nguyen Trong Thai, 26, Nguyen Van Hiep, 24, and Tran Hai Loc, 35.

Three victims were from Hai Phong, including one of the 15-year-old boys – Dinh Dinh Binh, 41-year-old woman Phan Thi Thanh, and 18-year-old man Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen.

Tran Ngoc Hieu, a 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong, Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, a 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue and 44-year-old man Le Trong Thanh from Dien Chau are also among the dead.

Three male victims were from Quang Binh and named as Duong Minh Tuan, 27, Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32, and Nguyen Tien Dung, 33.

The container victims include two 15-year-old boys (Aaron Chown/PA)

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray formally identified all of the victims and their families have been notified.

Mrs Beasley Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, who is leading the investigation, said the priority has been to identify the victims, preserve their dignity and support their friends and family.

“This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores,” he said in a statement.

So far, two people have been charged over the tragedy in the UK.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Dublin High Court on Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The lorry driver, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 28 charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.