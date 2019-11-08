An auction of items which belonged to late The Prodigy star Keith Flint “surpassed all expectations”, fetching a total of £347,750.

The singer’s custom-made gothic oak and steel bed, which is supported at each corner by entwined thorns and is accessed via steps supported on the back of a crouching winged mythical beast, sold for £8,500.

The winning bid for a collection of his body jewellery, including a distinctive nose piercing that he wore on and off stage, was £2,200.

Flint’s three “Moonman” MTV awards proved to be the most expensive lot on the night, selling for £16,000.

More than 170 lots of the star’s belongings were offered for sale in Cambridge on Thursday to help settle the liabilities of his estate.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 this year, aged 49, with his inquest recording an open conclusion.

He rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

A ‘Kaboom’ armchair and footstool by designer Jimmie Martin sold for £4,200 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Martin Millard, a director at Cheffins Fine Art, where the items were auctioned, said: “The Keith Flint Collection surpassed all expectations.

“The interest in the sale was phenomenal and there was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet.

“The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate.”

Among the other items sold were a large welded aluminium and steel model ant, the insect used as The Prodigy’s logo, which went for £8,000.

A gold presentation disc given to Flint for the success of the band’s debut album, Experience, which was released in 1992, sold for £13,000.

A collection of European presentation discs given to Flint for The Prodigy’s third studio album, The Fat of the Land, in 1997 sold for £8,000, while discs for their second studio album, Music For The Jilted Generation, from 1994 raised £5,000.

His Alpinestars motorcycle racing leathers and Arai crash helmet fetched £3,200.

A mixed media artwork called Ninja Butterfly And Bees, created by his bandmate Keith Palmer, aka Maxim, sold for £4,000.

A Gianni Versace Medusa head silver ring, along with a collection of other mostly silver rings, sold for £5,500.

A carved and polychrome painted wooden head study of Flint fetched £2,600, and a “Kaboom” armchair and footstool by designer Jimmie Martin sold for £4,200.