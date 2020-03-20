A Battersea man is wanted by police in two countries for an alleged involvement in a crystal meth smuggling operation.

Paola Patricia Morrish, 42, was recently jailed for six years and four months for smuggling up to £1 million of crystal meth into the UK disguised as dolls and coffee beans.

She was arrested after Border Force officers intercepted a package from Mexico containing 432 toy figures "stuffed" with crystal meth at Stansted Airport in January 2019.

It was replaced with a dummy package and delivered to an address in Chippenham, Wiltshire, just over a week later, with Morrish then collecting it and bringing it to her home in Malmesbury.

Officers followed the package and arrested Mrs Morrish at the house, with the former escort claiming she had simply been a "courier" and did not know what was inside but believed it to be cocaine.

Swindon Crown Court heard she admitted receiving a total of four such packages, one containing 21 bags of what appeared to be coffee beans but was also crystal meth.

The street value of the dolls and coffee beans, weighing a total of 13.2kg, is estimated to be up to £997,880, prosecutors said.

Mrs Morrish admitted being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug, contrary to the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979, over a three-month period.

Her husband, David Morrish, 49, later pleaded guilty to a charge of assisting an offender by disposing of a bag he found at their home.

Mr Morrish, a self-employed gardener and removal man, was handed a suspended sentence for disposing of a bag he believed could be connected to his wife's criminal activity.

He received a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Peter Binder, representing Mr Morrish, said his client had experienced "chaos" at home after his wife became addicted to opiod medication following operations.

The parcels were due to go to a recipient in London, believed to be Paolo Matos, 35.

He fled his Battersea flat back to Mexico and is now listed as wanted by both UK and Italian authorities.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Adrian Hawkins from SW ROCU, said: "Mrs Morrish was clearly heavily involved in a potentially lucrative plot to smuggle large amounts of the class A drug into the UK on behalf of a Mexican organised crime group.

"The work of colleagues at Border Force and our team has ensured their network was disrupted and the sentence handed down today shows that playing any part in such a plot has serious consequences."