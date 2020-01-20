A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed 'multiple times' on a train from Surrey to London yesterday (Sunday, January 19).

British Transport Police (BTP) said they had arrested a man and woman in connection with the violent attack.

The stabbing is thought to have taken place on a Sunday evening train between Ashford and Hounslow.

A spokesperson for BTP offered the following details:

"Detectives are this evening appealing for witnesses following a stabbing on board a train in west London.

"Just before 6.40pm today (19/01) officers from BTP were called to Hounslow station.

"Paramedics were also called to the scene, where a man in his thirties was treated for multiple stab injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as not life threatening.

"Enquiries are underway, but it is believed the stabbing happened on board a service travelling between Ashford (Surrey) and Hounslow.

"A man and a woman, no further details at present, have each been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken to custody as enquiries continue."

Detectives from the transport police authority are meanwhile investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Officers are aware a number of other passengers were on board and would have witnessed what happened. Therefore, if you were on board and haven’t already spoken with police, please get in touch.

"You can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 of 19/01," the spokesperson said.