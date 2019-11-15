Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot last night (November 14) in Caterham.

Armed police descended on Coldstream Road just after 10pm and the suspect, a 40 year old man from Caterham, was quickly identified and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and neck which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Acting Borough Inspector Jon Vale, who is assisting with the case, said: “We are treating this case as attempted murder and strongly believe this to be an isolated incident.

"We would like to reassure the public, who may have noticed a heightened police presence in the area that we are doing everything possible in this investigation.”

Surrey Police is appealing to anyone who may have seen anything, have any dashcam or CCTV footage or have any further information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number PR/45190122479.

Alternatively, you can give information, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.